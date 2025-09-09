Oke’s meeting with Stoke ended up being the lowest-scoring clash of the weekend with Bovey Tracey AFC beating Middlezoy Rovers 3-0, Honiton Town sweeping Ilfracombe Town for four, Crediton United prevailing in a seven-goal thriller away at Ilminster Town and, last but not least, Torrington AFC won 3-1 against Bishops Lydeard.