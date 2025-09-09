OKEHAMPTON Argyle welcomed Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police to Simmons Park on Saturday, September 6 and it was the Bees who came away with the points.
There were chances at both ends in the first half but neither team could find the breakthrough in this South West Peninsula League clash.
When Stoke Gabriel did eventually open the scoring, it came from the penalty spot.
Saul Vanes made no mistake from 12 yards out and he netted the second of the game in the exact same manner, his two goals coming either side of a Kieran Parkin free-kick rattling the woodwork.
This win, a fourth in the league to date for Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe’s side, extends their march towards the top of the table.
Argyle meanwhile, occupy 14th place at the time of writing with one win to their name from eight outings.
Elsewhere in the Peninsula League, two games finished 7-0 impressively enough.
Firstly, Newton Abbot Spurs hosted rock-bottom Axminster Town at The Rec and, courtesy of six different scorers, gave their goal difference a major boost.
Current leaders Bridport FC were the others to strike seven, Sam Fisher and Solomon Ayunga both scoring hat-tricks as they gave Teignmouth AFC a tough time of it at their Coombe Valley home.
Oke’s meeting with Stoke ended up being the lowest-scoring clash of the weekend with Bovey Tracey AFC beating Middlezoy Rovers 3-0, Honiton Town sweeping Ilfracombe Town for four, Crediton United prevailing in a seven-goal thriller away at Ilminster Town and, last but not least, Torrington AFC won 3-1 against Bishops Lydeard.
Looking ahead now and it doesn’t get any easier for Richard Washburn’s side as they prepare to visit the aforementioned leaders Bridport, at St Mary’s Field on Saturday 13. The following week, they go toe-to-toe with fellow strugglers Axminster.
