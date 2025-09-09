IT WAS a week of significant age category achievements across the week for Tavistock Athletic Club.
The 6-race RunExe 5k series, organised by City Runs, concluded on Tuesday. 10 TAC runners travelled to Exeter to compete, with many looking to consolidate their position in the series rankings (where the best four results were aggregated to determine the final positions).
TAC life member Adam Holland, who completed in all six races, took the M35 age category title, with clubmate Sam Larkham taking the M40 win for the series. Charlotte Walker won her FU20 category series (with sister Hannah Walker, now running for Exeter University, taking the second FU20 spot), their mother Hazel Walker was third in the F50 category, and Freddie Whybrow won the MU15 title.
Race results on the day were as follows: Adam Holland (1st M35) 16:04, Sam Larkham (2nd M40) 16:15, Tom Hennessy (1st MU15) 16:36, Freddie Whybrow (2nd MU15) 16:44, Nikki Kelly (3rd Fsen) 17:48, Charlotte Walker (1st FU20) 18:14, Hannah Smith (5th FSen) 18:21, Hannah Worth (2nd F40) 20:28, Anna Kelly 27:46 and Hazel Walker (4th F50) 28:22.
Then, on Sunday, the annual Treggy 7 race took place, organised by Launceston Road Runners.
Amongst 389 finishers, 10 TAC athletes went up to compete - again achieving some significant age category results. With a 10am race start and the rain mostly holding off until 11:20, the majority of the runners escaped the cloudburst that followed.
Hannah Worth won her F40 age category in a time of 50:02, and Jenny Jeeves won the F55 category in 51:32. Grant Harvey was the first TAC runner home (and 20th overall), taking 2nd M40 in 43:36, and Tony Shearer was 2nd in his M70 category.
Mark Curtis was 4th M55 in 50:12, Molly Bytheway 5th FU35 in 55:52, Pete Bazley 5th M65 in 1:00:35, Jenny Bryant 7th F55 in 1:04:19, Emily Roissitter in 1:08:23 and Andrew Kelly in 1:22:37.
