TAC life member Adam Holland, who completed in all six races, took the M35 age category title, with clubmate Sam Larkham taking the M40 win for the series. Charlotte Walker won her FU20 category series (with sister Hannah Walker, now running for Exeter University, taking the second FU20 spot), their mother Hazel Walker was third in the F50 category, and Freddie Whybrow won the MU15 title.