Talented young athlete Miri has been congratulated by coaches at Tavistock Swimming Club following success in a swimming/biking race.
Miri, 14, a Tavistock athletics and swimming club member, came third overall and won her age grouping, in the Sportiva Aquabike event at Roadford Lake, near Launceston, Cornwall at the end of August. This consisted of a 750m swim followed by a 20km bike. She was first youth and third overall which included an impressive first overall in the swim with 14m 28sec for the swim.
Senior athlete and international medalist Sam Lake, of Tavistock Swimming Club, said: “Huge congratulations to club member Miri. She competed at the Sportiva Aquabike event at Roadford lake, Cornwall. We are super proud of her.”
Miri, 14, a national multi-sport champion in the making, has already caught the eye with an age group third biathlon – a swim/run/swim event. – at the National Schools Biathlon Championships at the same location earlier this year. This competition pits all schools, private and state, against each other.
The biathlon comprises the 800m swim followed by the 100m run and finally the 800m swim.
Comments
