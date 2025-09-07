Miri, 14, a Tavistock athletics and swimming club member, came third overall and won her age grouping, in the Sportiva Aquabike event at Roadford Lake, near Launceston, Cornwall at the end of August. This consisted of a 750m swim followed by a 20km bike. She was first youth and third overall which included an impressive first overall in the swim with 14m 28sec for the swim.