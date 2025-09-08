FA TROPHY FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND
Tavistock AFC 1 Larkhall Athletic 1 (7-6 on penalties)
TAVISTOCK AFC’s impressive form against Larkhall Athletic continued after an emphatic penalty shootout triumph in the FA Trophy, writes Luca Sperti.
The Lambs came into the encounter making three changes from the side that was defeated in the FA Cup last weekend at home to Swindon Supermarine. Ben Cross and Cole Fisher returned to the XI, replacing the unavailable Iestyn Harris and former Plymouth Argyle youngster Kieran Edworthy.
A late change in the lineup was also enforced with Ryan White dropping out- in his place came Tavi cult hero Tallan Burns.
Larkhall made a strong start at Langsford Park, testing Tavistock goalkeeper Will Howard in the early stages just days after he celebrated his birthday.
In the 19th minute, the first chance of the encounter for the Lambs saw a Fisher ball reach Jack Crago. The forward smashed an effort which looked to be troubling Liam Armstrong in the Larkhall net only for a deflection to take all the sting out of it.
Just a few seconds later, Ben Fowles picked up the first card of the afternoon after a trip on a Larkhall midfielder, preventing a counterattack.
Jacob Bowker followed his teammate into the book after pulling an opposition shirt and the resulting free-kick presented Larkhall with a golden opportunity. They took the chance, captain Sam Boulton flicking beyond Howard who wasn’t best pleased with the defending around him.
Tavi ended the first 45 minutes with a half-chance but they couldn’t convert and so went into the break one goal down.
In the early stages of the second half, the visitors came closer to doubling their lead after a powerful shot by Ryan Beckinsale was saved by the impressive Howard.
A few more looks on goal came and went for the home side, Stuart Henderson turning to his bench as he looked to change the game.
In the late stages, Tavistock were in control of the game and pushing more and more for that elusive equaliser. As a result, at the other end, there was counter-attacking danger coming from Larkhall.
In the 89th minute, the Lambs’ pressure paid off as they finally found that leveller courtesy of two substitutes.
Impressive play by Kieran Edworthy saw the forward get to the by-line before putting the ball across to Rhys Lindsell at the far-post, who poked the ball home. What a time to score your first goal for the club!
Shortly after, the referee blew the final whistle, setting up a nail-biting penalty shootout.
The first seven penalties were all successful, Edworthy, Crago, Bowker and Ethan Wright netting for Tavistock.
Larkhall were then unable to draw level for a fourth time, Max Williams’ thunderous effort smashing the top of the bar, leaving Tavi in a commanding position. Cross came up short as well though and Bowman scored for the Larks to send it to sudden death.
Charlie Madden and Lindsell scored for the Lambs with Dylan Tate and Sam Tisdale also finding the net with their penalties.
Young Olly Northam put the Lambs ahead once again but this advantage wasn’t temporary, Asa White getting his attempt all wrong for Larkhall and thus confirming Tavistock’s place in the next round. They have since been drawn against AFC Portchester.
Larkhall don’t have to wait long for revenge either as they host Tavistock in the league on Saturday, September 13.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.