CHECK out the grins and determination on this new pack!
Tavistock RFC’s new U5 and 6s team were in attendance on Saturday, September 7 to start their rugby season.
With tags secured, they quickly got the hang of it and were hurtling all over the pitch, passing and cheering. Yes, it was like herding cats, but very funny ones.
It is hard to know who had the biggest grins, the players, the coaches or the parents pitchside.
The club cannot wait to see these mini Moorlanders run out with Tavistock shorts on.
If you have a foundation/year one future rugby star at home, why not bring them along?
Sessions take place every Sunday, 9:30am at Tavistock RFC, home of the Moorlanders. They look forward to seeing you!
Beyond that, any new and returning players are always welcome from U5s all the way up to U16s. Contact [email protected] or 07866 053 269 for more information.
