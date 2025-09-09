AT THE end of August, the pub and club competitions came to their conclusions at Okehampton Simmons Bowling Club, with the team of DIY winning both the Knock Out Shield and the league.
The team named Dodgers were runners-up in both competitions, and the London Ladies were awarded the wooden spoon for bottom spot in the league. The object of these competitions is to raise money for charities, as well as for players to learn the game of Bowls. All non-club players pay a green fee which goes into the Charity fund.
Pictured are the London Ladies, from left: Lesley Poole, Louise Waldron, competition organiser Roger Pedrick, William Stormont and Shirley Styles, (not pictured) Michelle Chudley.
The charity presentations followed with Wendy Raymond handing over a cheque for £500 to HospiceCare, and Alan Mathias presenting a cheque for £500 to Community Links SW CIC (Memory Cafe Okehampton).
Thanks go to the Okehampton Simmons Bowling Club members who helped through the season, Jenny and Megan (bar and buffet), Nigel (bar), Mick and Mark with setting up and clearing away after matches, and lastly OSBC for running these competitions.
