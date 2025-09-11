Hunters District Women 8
Tavistock AFC Women 3
TAVISTOCK AFC Women opened their new season on Sunday, September 7, with a spirited display away to a much-improved Hunters District side, eventually going down 8–3 in blustery conditions.
The Lambs began strongly, dominating possession in the opening 15 minutes and seeing a Meg Williams strike ruled out for offside. However, Hunters struck first on 18 minutes through their lively number 15, who proved a constant threat throughout the game.
Despite further setbacks, Tavistock hit back when Louise McLeod fired a stunning effort from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit, but Hunters capitalised on the wind advantage to go into half-time 5–1 ahead.
McLeod struck again early in the second half to give Tavistock hope, and Williams finally found the net after two disallowed efforts and another that cannoned off the crossbar. But Hunters’ pace and physical presence told in the closing stages, adding three more goals to complete the scoring.
Manager Pete Williams remained upbeat, pointing to the positives of scoring three times, creating several other chances, and being able to call on a strong bench of five players – a stark contrast to last season when numbers were often short.
Tavistock now look ahead to their next fixture, away to Plymouth True Blues on Sunday, September 21, with confidence that their new-look squad will continue to improve.
