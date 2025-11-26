Tavistock Cricket Club’s thriving girls’ teams are hoping to build on their success by recruiting new members this winter.
New recruits, with or without experience, are invited to find out whether they enjoy the sport at free winter training camps.
TCC’s girls’ section continues to go from strength to strength with four teams formed from scratch in two years flat already claiming softball titles.
TCC is offering a series of free fortnightly winter cricket camps at Mount Kelly Prep School for girls in school Years 5 to 10 (ages ten to 15), beginning Sunday, January 25. No experience is required and all equipment is provided.
From only one girl playing competitive cricket in 2023, the club now has 35 girls across four teams taking to the wicket this year.
Both the U11 and U13 softball squads won their divisions this season, earning the title of Devon Champions.
The U13 girls also made their hardball debut this year, beating Ipplepen CC. Building on this momentum, four Tavistock players have now been selected to train with Devon County Cricket for the coming season.
Sarah Field, girls’ lead coach, credits the club’s success to its team ethos: “Fun and friendship come first in everything we do. If the girls enjoy being together and playing cricket, then success will come.”
This strong teamwork is rooted in the club’s thriving girls’ winter training programme, which has been running for the past two years and is being offered again this winter.
From April-May, training moves to the club’s ground at The Ring at Whitchurch Down near Tavistock on Friday evenings, with matches against local sides throughout spring and early summer.
The club welcomes players of all abilities, whether experienced or brand new to the game.
To find out more and register, visit www.tavistockcricketclub.com or contact junior coordinator Steve Cox on 07775 561855 and [email protected]
