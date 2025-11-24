Tavistock boxer Daulton Wright travelled to Cullompton on Saturday (November 22) to face his opponent Chae Morris of the home club.
This was Daulton's first outing in a competitive bout and had been eagerly awaited. On introduction it was evident that the Cullompton boxer was slightly taller and it was known that he had boxed competitively before.
The first round started with a few wild shots from the opposition which Daulton evaded with ease. He then closed the distance to deliver his own blows and his opening combination caught Morris with a useful right hand to the head.
Morris was then driven back and tried to use what reach advantage he had. In this he was unsuccessful as Daulton closed the distance again and switching between head and body scored some very good points. The round ended with Daulton moving forward, a good round for the Tavistock boxer.
Round two commenced with Cullompton's Morris coming forward trying to use his reach advantage but Daulton advanced and switched attack from head to body very successfully. A very good combination left and right to head followed by a right to the body showed the effort in the gym paying off. Daulton applied pressure throughout the round, another good round for Daulton.
Round three saw Morris advance and try to catch Daulton with some heavy right-hand punches. In this he was partially successful but Daulton moved very well and managed to avoid giving away too many points, although it was obvious that he was growing tired.
Further attacks by Morris did not succeed and although he did land more punches in this round they were countered by Daulton. Toward the end of the round some beautiful footwork enabled Daulton to get out of a corner and turn the tables again.
The result of the contest was a unanimous verdict for Tavistock's Daulton Wright. A well-deserved win. Now back to the gym to prepare for the next bout!
