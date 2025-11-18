Tavistock’s new junior parkrun has a secure future after five weeks of attracting large numbers.
Having started in October, the weekly event has proved itself popular enough to have a long-term future, confirm organisers.
The event is part of the international network of weekend parkruns (junior 2km on Sundays and adults 5km on Saturdays) which start at the same time, 9am, every week on a timed, planned route.
Parkruns are organised and manned by volunteers. Tavistock Meadows Junior Parkrun joint organiser Hannah Worth said: “We’ve had five successful weeks of running our weekly junior parkrun event in the Meadows in Tavistock.
“We get an average 80 – 100 children each week, plus loads of parents and volunteers supporting us, its been going really well.
“So far we haven’t done much promotion while we settle in. But we can safely say we’re ready to shout from the rooftops that we’re here.
“Junior parkrun is a free, fun, friendly, weekly, community event organised by volunteers of all ages for children aged 4 to 14.
“Two-km junior parkrun events take place in the UK, Ireland and Australia and we now have a weekly event in Tavistock Meadows, every Sunday.”
Taking part is easy, once parents have registered their child on the parkrun website, their account will have a barcode which should be brought on Sunday mornings to take part.
Hannah added: “Tavistock Meadows Junior Parkrun is an opportunity for the whole community to come together and get involved. Youngsters can walk, jog or run and anyone can volunteer or spectate and cheer with us, junior parkrun is for everyone.
““A fun warm-up and pre-event briefing is at Tavistock Meadows Bandstand at 8.45 “
Volunteers are needed as timers, barcode distributors, route marshals and to layout the course. To volunteer email: [email protected]
