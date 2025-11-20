ROUND two of the Westward Cross Country League took place at Newquay Sports Centre on Sunday, November 16.
Over 30 athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club made the trip, hoping to improve or consolidate their individual and team positions in the league. The course was reasonably dry and run around different levels of playing fields, with sharp hills and twists.
Up racing first were the under-13 girls, followed by the under-13 boys, over a 3.2km course. Fearne Brogden (9th), Harriet Sylvester (22nd) and, making his debut, Isaac Wain (24th) all raced well.
The next race over 5.2km was the combined under-17 men, under-17 women and the senior women. Connor Duffin had a great race to finish 8th, Charlotte Walker was next home in 18th place followed by Jasmine Gray (26th) and Jo Meek (37th).
Close packing by Hannah Worth, Jenny Jeeves, Lizzie Gillam and Sam Lake made sure of a good senior and vet team score.
Under-11 boys George Lake (10th), Oscar Norton (12th) and Toby Silvester all performed well over the 1500m course. The club had just one runner in the under-15 girls race, Suzie Woodrow who ran gallantly to finish 26th.
The next race over a 4km course was the under-15 boys in which TAC is dominant at the moment. Freddie Whybrow continued his winning ways, followed by Thomas Hennessey (3rd), Arthur Norton (5th), Eldon Young (8th), Alistair Graham (12th), Archie Neale (20th) and Ben Lentaigne (27th).
Last to go were the senior men, running 8km. Ben Neale finished 25th followed by Tom Brogden (41st) and backed up by Ian Gillam, Mark Curtis, Alistair Peers, Martin Exley-Deane and Joe Chalk. They hope to improve their league position.
Comments
