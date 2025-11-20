PLAYERS from the Tamar Valley Pool League gathered at Victoria Social Club in Bere Alston on Sunday, November 16, for their first one-day event since the Covid lockdown.
23 local players took part in a one-day knockout competition culminating in a closely fought final between Nathan Endean and Carl Bassett, with Nathan emerging victorious.
The day was rounded off with the TVPL’s first presentation evening in several years with event sponsor Mark Tillyer of TyreMarks Tavistock presenting several trophies- the main award of Premier Division champions going to the Conservative Pilgrims.
Finishing top of Division One were The Clints of the Union and the Summer league was won by the Con Artists. The current season is now underway with matches being playing at local venues on Monday evenings.
Pictured is Nathan Endean, left, receiving his winner’s prize money from Mark Tillyer.
