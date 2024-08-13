LEAD coach and founder of Tavistock Run Project Dave Chanter has been recognised by the governing body of athletics with two prestigious management and coaching roles.
On September 10, Dave will make the journey to Canfranc, Spain for the World Mountain Running Championships, where he will lead a team of over 100 athletes as Team Manager and Coach of the Great Britain team.
The event will comprise of three races over consecutive days, a 6km hill race, a 34km long race and a 17km classic.
Prior to that, at the end of August, Dave has been chosen as Endurance Coach at the School Games staged at Loughborough University. The games bring together the best young athletes around such as current Olympians Alex Yee and George Mills.
Dave has worked locally with many talented athletes and through both TRP and his coaching platform @davechantsruncoach helped many aspiring runners achieve their goals.