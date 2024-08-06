OVER the weekend, Okehampton Argyle FC hosted their inaugural summer darts tournament in the pavilion lounge bar and needless to say, it went brilliantly.
18 contestants battled it out throughout the day and the club would like to thank everyone for their support as this is something they would like to start doing more often where possible.
Congratulations to the winners who walked away with a trophy and cash prize to go along with it.
Rory Tucker was the Summer Open Cup winner and earned £100 for his troubles, whilst Ben Davies was the runner up and he received £50.
Meanwhile, Tom Richards is now the proud owner of the Summer Open Plate.
Everyone, keep eyes peeled for future events like these. The more that enter, the bigger the prizes after all!