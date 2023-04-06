On Easter Friday, Exeter was the destination for 14 runners from Tavistock Athletic Club, writes Andy Hughes.
The race was the popular ‘Fast Friday 10k’, a fast, flat and traffic-free route on the footpaths around the River Exe and Exeter Quay, ideal for those seeking to improve on their best times.
Once again Ben Neale and Nikki Kelly were in fine form – Ben finished third overall out of 257 finishers and first in his M35 age category, whilst Nicki was 24th overall and second in her FSen category.
Jenny Jeeves was first F65 home whilst Allan Herdman (F70) and Helen Orme (F45) achieved second places in their categories. Mark West (M50), Sam Lake (F40) and Emma White (F55) all gained third places and Ian Collacott achieved a deserved personal-best time over the distance.