West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Stowford Cross, exit slip closure for Horticultural works, diversion via - Liftondown, A388 and return eastbound, A30.
• A30, from 8pm March 12 to 4am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via, Hask Lane to Cheriton Bishop and rejoin A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.