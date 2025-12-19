The headteacher of a village school has given an upbeat picture of the children’s achievements at the end of the year.
John Clarke, highlighted Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School pupils’ involvement in community events, artistic skills, sporting triumphs and outdoor adventure exploration as ways of enhancing the national curriculum.
He told parents: “I would like to highlight some of the additional opportunities that we are proud that we have been able to offer our children this term, which we hope our children have enjoyed. We will continue to look for ways to enhance our curriculum yet further.”
John said the children have won acclaim for entertaining the community ands parents: “We continue to engage in a multitude of activities within the wider community. Our school choir and handbells groups have performed at many residential homes and at a range of other local events, drawing great admiration and appreciation from all for whom they have brightened their day.
“In school, all of our children have showcased their musical talents in our musical showcase assembly and those who receive musical tutoring in school have also performed to show off their talents.
“The youngest children’s Christmas Nativity has showed off their enthusiasm, confidence and enjoyment performing to a large audience.”
Youngsters were also impressive school ambassadors by decorating Christmas trees in Yelverton and Tavistock festivals and created remembrance day and nativity displays in the village church.
This autumn’s new outdoor classes allowed pupils to develop a range of skills, producing wooden whistles, shelters, key rings and reindeer table decorations using natural foraged materials, while learning how to start a fire pit for toasting marshmallows.
Youngsters also thrived in adventurous activities on residential stays in Torquay, Bude and outings to Kents Cavern and Wembury Beach and were visited by the Space Lab and Sing and Sign Choir, amongst others.
The school excels at team sports and regularly overachieves particularly against far bigger primary schools. John (a coach) said: “We take part in all of the sporting opportunities available in Tavistock and Plymouth.
“We offer opportunities to take part for as many of our children who want to, entering multiple teams in football events, climbing, multi-sports and indoor athletics. Whilst doing so, we have continued to perform at a high standard.”
The Y3/4 boys football team reached the Plymouth finals, Y3/4 and Y5/6 girls football teams won their Tavistock events (for the eighth year running) and qualified for the county finals, while Y5/6 boys football team reached the quarter finals in Plymouth, finally, Horrabridge indoor athletics team finished third in the area schools competition.
Artistic children showcased their high standard of work at the public inaugural art gallery event, which illustrated history and other studies.
Supporting these achievements, the school has 18 lunchtime and after-school clubs, providing a wealth of opportunities, from Lego to art, recorders to hockey and rugby to public speaking. Next year pupils will enter a Tavistock public speaking competition and a (for the first time) national mathematics competition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.