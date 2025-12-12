The Christmas festivities have well and truly begun at West Devon schools.
At Bere Alston Primary Academy, children and staff held a jolly Christmas Jumper Day and also got to meet Santa at their Santa’s Workshop craft fair.
Meanwhile, Horrabridge Primary and Nursery children staged a Nativity play, to the enchantment of parents.
Called Big Little Nativity, this musical production was rehearsed over four weeks by the children, with music orchestrated by lead teacher Emily Friend.
And Tavistock Primary School’s talented Big Choir have been delighting Tavistock audiences, singing at Tavistock Methodist Church, residential homes, seasonal parties, Dickenisan Evening and even the town’s Tesco.
Led by music teacher Lisa Base, the little songbirds have been rehearsing for weeks, with their repertoire including the challenging carol O Holy Night.
Sienna, of Sharman Class, meeting Santa at Bere Alston Primary. (Bere Alston Primary.)
Edgcumbe Class at Bere Alston Primary in their Christmas jumpers. (Bere Alston Primary)
Larkin Class at Bere Alston Primary in their Christmas jumpers. (Bere Alston Primary)
Mini Miners Class at Bere Alston Primary in their Christmas jumpers. (Bere Alston Primary)
Sharman Class at Bere Alston Primary in their Christmas jumpers. (Bere Alston Primary )
Horrabridge Primary and Nursery Nativity scene with angels, camel and Mary and Joseph. (Tindle)
Horrabridge Primary and Nursery's nativity play with a star of Bethlehem, a king, donkey, sheep, Mary and Joseph and of course a baby Jesus. (Tindle)
Horrabridge Primary School staff and school dog taking a break from Nativity Play rehearsals. Headteacher John Clarke and teaching assistant Ali Smith with wellbeing dog Hilda Buttercakes. (Tindle)
Tavistock Primary School’s Big Choir has been holding candlelit carol concerts with enchanting performances in the community, including Tesco, residential homes and Christmas parties, as well as Tavistock Methodist Church, pictured. (Tindle)
Christmas handbell ringing at Horrabridge Primary School. (Submitted)
