West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 4 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Alphington to Cheriton Bishop, including entry slip at Fingle Glen, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Ide lane, Tedburn road, Five Mile Hill, Tedburn st Mary to rejoin A30 at Cheriton Bishop/Woodleigh junction.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.