After graduating in general nursing (2007), she worked as a community mental health nurse. This was all in Australia and ended up with involvement in disaster recovery climate events such as cyclones: “Prior to this I spent approximately 20 years working in IT in the financial sector,” she said. “These professional experiences mean I have developed an understanding of what is required to support people in demanding situations whilst working in teams in an effective organised manner. These are all skills we need on the council.”