Tribute has been paid by Tavistock Quakers to former Quaker Pete Squire who passed away last Easter weekend.
Pete was a well-known peace campaigner and humanitarian, former councillor and pioneering social worker.
Tavistock Quaker Meeting has paid tribute to Pete, a long-term and active member who died in his sleep on Saturday, April 19 at his Tavistock home. He was 73.
Pete was a local boy. He was brought up on a local farm at Hurdwick and he went to Tavistock Comprehensive School, then Keele and Nottingham universities (where he first became interested in Quakers).
Returning to live in Tavistock he started work as a social worker. He married Maggie and they went on to have a number of children and grandchildren .
Pete started his career with National Children's Home (NCH) and then worked for Plymouth City Council and Devon County Council, focusing on youth justice and joint working between the police and the probation and social services.
He was always keen to encourage joint approaches between agencies – in many ways ahead of his time, perhaps this desire to develop services for people led him naturally into the Liberal Democrats. He was blessed with kindness, his wealth of knowledge and his natural ability as a mentor.
He set up countywide support for troubled teenagers, and eventually became social services manager in childcare then the north Devon manager for integrated social work health and education.
His local Methodist farming background and his own Quaker faith and practice and his family, were of enormous strength to him in all that he did.
He was greatly interested in other cultures and faiths. He spent years attending different places of worship, always happy in his own personal belief.
Pete was involved in numerous organisations such as: Peace Action, refugees, Quaker International Reconciliation, National Prison Reform, art and music festivals.
His love for the town of his birth brought his own enthusiasm, commitment and willingness to be involved with enormous energy, insightful knowledge, many stories and often much humour.
Pete suffered a significant head injury in 2014 which had a lasting effect but he had an indomitable love of life which he shared willingly. His presence and insightful ministry will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A Quaker funeral celebrating Pete’s life will be held at Tavistock Town Hall, on Wednesday, May 14, at 12 noon. Formal or casual attire by attendees will be welcome.