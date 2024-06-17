Crews donned water rescue equipment and went into the river to rescue the trapped man. He was brought up a ladder using lines and safety equipment to be treated by South West Ambulance Service paramedics and taken to hospital In the afternoon of the same day Tavistock fire crews joined Bere Alston and Yelverton colleagues to aid another man who had fallen into a pond while working on a tipper truck in Bere Alston. In this case, fortunately, the crews were were stood down by the paramedics who had attended first, because the casualty was out of the water. A Tavistock fire service spokesman said: “With ,hopefully, summer coming please be mindful of getting into water during hot spells Although it may be hot outside, water temperatures can often be very cold, getting into cold water can cause cold shock and have tragic consequences. Last year 236 people died through accidents involving water.”