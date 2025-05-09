St Mary’s Parish Church festooned in union jack bunting, flags and floral display of red, white and blue was the centre of the Callington commemoration of VE 80 Day.

The evening service was led by Rev Andy Atkins alongside Rev Tim Wilkinson (Callington Methodist Church), Pastor Martin Bunkum (The Mustard Seed) and local worship leader Margaret Morris. (Picture: St Mary's Parish Church)
A evening civic service led by the Rev Andy Atkins with contributions from the Rev Tim Wilkinson (Callington Methodist Church), Pastor Martin Bunkum (The Mustard Seed) and local worship leader Margaret Morris included a blessing of the standard for the new flag of the Callington Royal British Legion.

Two students from MaPS Academy at Duchy College attended the service dressed in replica WWII uniform. (Picture: St Mary's Parish Church)
Pupils from Callington Primary School choir sang commemorative tunes including Oh Danny Boy and Cornwall My Home while students from Duchy College’s MaPS (Military and Protective Services Academy) joined the celebrations with two of their team dressed in replica World War II uniforms.

The Heritage Centre also contributed with a display of excerpts from local life in WWII which will be on display for the next two weeks.

The church was festooned with bunting to commemorate VE80 day, while the service included a blessing of the standard of the new flag of the Callington Royal British Legion. (Picture: St Mary's Parish Church)
Jon Stone, senior study programme manager for Duchy College MaPS Academy, said: “We were honoured to be invited to the VE Day in Callington.

“It is so important for the younger generations to understand the significance of these events and acknowledge the sacrifices made by all to secure the freedoms we have today. It was a chance to publicly say ‘Thank you’.”

The congregation tucked into a Cornish cream tea after the civic service provided by the Women's Institute, the Royal British Legion and volunteers of St Mary's. (Picture: St Mary's Parish Church)
The service was followed by a Cornish cream tea with scones, jam and cream provided by the Callington WI (Women’s Institute), Royal British Legion and volunteers from St Mary's, accompanied by classic wartime songs.

In a miraculous turn of events, a Union flag did fly high on St Mary’s Parish Church in Callington to mark VE 80 Day.

The service was a chance for students from Duchy College's MaPS Academy to understand the sacrifice made during World War II to secure the freedom we enjoy, and publically say 'thank you'. (Picture: St Mary's Parish Church)
Following the announcement that the flag could not be hoisted due to storm damage to the flagpole, church officials confirmed on the eve of VE 80 day that the flagpole had indeed been fixed by vicar Andy Atkins together with churchwarden Garry Morris in time for celebrations.