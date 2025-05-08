STREET parties were enjoyed by hundreds to mark VE Day 80 across West Devon.
Sombre reflection mixed with happy celebrations as people marked eighty years since the end of World War Two in Europe.
The local events echoed four days of national pomp and ceremony with a mixture of remembrance events, including services at Tavistock and Princetown war memorials and beacons of peace on Whitchurch Down, Bere Alston and Peter Tavy.
People of all ages joined in local events, some to remember family members who served in conflicts, some to say thank you to those who gave their lives for their freedom and the youngest to have fun and learn more about their family history.
Most were united in celebrating the end of a war which still resonates and enduring peace in the UK – even while war continues in Ukraine. The celebrations included family fun, music, comic and circus theatre in town centres, while some villages like Horrabridge, staged street parties.
In Tavistock events were organised by the town council and BID (Tavistock Business Improvement District).
In the town centre families enjoyed teddy bear cream teas in the parish churchyard, Tavistock Primary School sung in an outdoor concert and many dressed in wartime military uniform, 1940s costume or patriotic clothing.
Schools also took part in a VE Day poster design competition, displayed in the town’s museum which currently has a VE 80 exhibition on wartime evacuees.
A memorial service with poppy and wreath-laying at Tavistock War Memorial was part of the town’s VE Day celebrations with a short service and a God Save the King and epitaph, all organised by the Royal British Legion (RBL).
Chris Wood (Tavistock Salvation Army), Maureen Wilkinson (RBL) and Marilyn Trigger (Salvation Army) took part in the service, either laying flowers or as standard bearers.
Maureen said: “I laid some poppies to the 29ers (the US Army’s 29th Infantry based in the area before D-Day) who have a plaque on one side of the memorial. I remember the war vividly. Even though I was only three, I can remember seeing the blitz in Plymouth happening from my bedroom on the top floor of our house in West Street. It was really bad. My uncle Albert Newcombe was an air raid warden (in the ARP) Plymouth and it really traumatised him. He went in the ARP a healthy man and came out looking like a skeleton.
“When he came to see us I used to run to welcome him, so happy he was there, because everyone was so worried about him being killed. The bombs hit a children’s hospital and babies had to be removed from trees – it must have been horrific for him.”
Ellen and Kev Yates travelled to Tavistock’s VE events from their home near Redruth. Ellen said: “If it wasn’t for the people who served in the war and who died or were injured, then we wouldn’t be able to enjoy events like this in Tavistock. So, that’s why we came and why it’s important to think about them.”
Ellen’s uncle served with the Duke of Cornwall Light Infantry during the Africa campaign, where he was buried after dying in combat.
Kev, wearing a Union Flag patterned hat and waistcoat, said his uncle died over the Channel piloting a WWII Spitfire. Many of his family were in the RAF: “It’s a fantastic event here in Tavistock and a great way of commemorating all those who served their country in the war.”
Emily Friend, class teacher at Horrabridge Primary School, said children were invited to come to school wearing red, white and blue or WWII clothing.
Emily said: “The children watched a video explaining what VE day is and why we are celebrating 80 years. Year 2 to Year 6 were lucky enough to meet Ivor and Jill, both local people who were children during the war and took part in the VE day celebrations 80 years ago.
“Ivor shared his stories of the soldiers marching through the village with the band and himself and other young boys going out to join in. He also remembers the village having 21 shops and taking the ration books to the shops to collect supplies.”
The children were shown his ration book. Jill shared her stories of when she was evacuated from Middlesex to Horrabridge on the trains. She said she went to London on VE day, aged six, to try and see the King.
About 80 pupils from Whitchurch and Tavistock primary schools entered the VE Day 80 poster competition.
Toby Silvester, eight, of Whitchurch School, was the winner, while runner-up was Robyn, from Tavistock Primary, with a Union Flag creation and highly commended was Harriet Silvester, 11, from Whitchurch School. They can all be seen at Tavistock Museum.
Paul Holliday, Tavistock Museum volunteer, said: “The judging was carefully done to ensure we took into account age groups along with the creativity. The standard and effort was very high. It was obvious from the top poster that they have listened at school or done some extra research. The winner stood out because it stressed the element of peace, along with war.”