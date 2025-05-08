A 61-year-old man from Tavistock has been found guilty of producing and supplying magic mushrooms.
Kim Edmans appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on May 6.
He admitted one of the charges of supplying the class A drugs to one other person, but had denied two others, one of production and another of supply to unknown people.
The offences took place between March 2020 to August 2023 at premises in Furzehatt Road in Plymouth.
The defendant was released on unconditional bail to reappear at Plymouth Crown Court on June 13 for sentencing.