A special community day of family fun and nostalgic activities is taking place in Tavistock today, Thursday, May 8, to mark VE Day 80 – the eightieth anniversary of the day the Second World War ended.
The event is being organised by Tavistock BID with Tavistock Town Council and partners from the Heritage Quarter, who are inviting everyone along to take part in a delightfully nostalgic programme of events, honouring all those who served in the war that secured freedom in Europe.
The afternoon street party begins at 12 noon with vintage tunes from Lauren Parker while circus actor Rosie Rainbow will provide performance workshops. From 2pm VE-themed craft stands will be on offer. Tavistock’s town crier will then officially open events at 3.40pm.
The interactive family Mini Tank Street Theatre will bring humour with their performance from 3.45pm, as Whose Army, General Motors and Private Parts blunder from one mishap to another.
Choirs from local primary schools will entertain everyone with special songs for the VE Day anniversary from 4.15pm and 1940s swing dancing music will continue on the Guildhall stage, getting the crowd to its feet with some traditional swing dancing.
At 6.40pm, the local Army Corp of Drums will lead a parade of RAF, Combined Cadets and Scouts and Guides to honour those who served in World War Two.
Military vehicles will be parked up to admire in the Guildhall Car Park and there will be fairground rides and attractions on Bedford Square
Children are invited to bring teddies for a ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ on St Eustachius’ Church lawn between 3.30-5.30pm when prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed bears. Picnic boxes will be available from Mime on Bedford Square for those who haven’t brought a hamper.
The wartime history of RAF Harrowbeer, the wartime airfield at Yelverton, will be revealed in a talk by Stephen Fryer AT the Guildhall Gateway Centre from 7-8pm. Tavistock Pannier Market will be open until 7pm.
Later, from 8.30pm, anyone can join a VE Day beacon ceremony with the lighting up of a light of peace at 9.30pm by WWII London evacuee Ken Bell, who lives locally, and the schools VE Day poster competition winner at ‘The Pimple’ on Whitchurch Down. The Fringe Singers will lead community singing.