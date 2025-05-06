A poignant football competition in Tavistock was staged over the weekend of May 4-5 in memory of a beloved youth coach has been declared a success.
Respected coach Mark Wickett, who died in 2022 from motor neurone disease (MND), inspired hundreds of youngsters, regardless of their skills and ambitions.
The two-day Mark Wickett Memorial Tournament for youngsters celebrated Mark and everything he contributed to community and football. It was staged at Tavistock Community Football Club grounds and raised funds for the club, as requested by Mark’s family.
There was an outpouring of tributes after Mark’s death from parents praising his impact on every child he coached and a tournament was staged to help support his legacy. His widow Jan was a guest at the event.
Isabel Williams, event organiser, said: “This was another successful year commemorating Mark Wickett. Thank you so much to all the volunteers who helped this weekend. It wouldn't have been possible without them.
“Approximately 500 children played and they were all wonderful. It's so nice to see so many smiley faces around and it makes all the hard work worthwhile. Lots of money was raised – the total amount has yet to be finalised.”
She thanked all those who donated to the raffle and sponsors Jewson, The Pantry Catering, Milemead Lakes and Tackle, Drake's Auctions, Dartprint Ltd and @Kaminkis. Isabel also thanked Tavistock shop Pens and Moor for providing the medals and donating the trophies.
Mark’s son Lee presented medals to the teams, including his own son Ollie (Mark’s grandson), who he cheered on as a player with Tavistock Tornadoes U10s.