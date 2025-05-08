Keen amateur sewers from West Devon are needed by TV’s popular competition - The Great British Sewing Bee.
Applications are open for series 12 and the casting team is looking for a new set of amateur sewers to enter the sewing room and have their creations judged by professionals Patrick and Esme.
Katy Greenhalgh, of the programme casting team, said: “We are looking for talented sewers from all corners of the UK and would love to get the word out in Tavistock, Okehampton and surrounding areas.
“It would be brilliant to represent and showcase the region’s creative talents on our show.”
Applications close at 8pm on Wednesday, May 14.