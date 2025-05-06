A range of health tests for men and women will be available in Okehampton on Thursday, July 31.
The tests offered are for: PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen), Diabetes, Cholesterol, Thyroid, Iron Count, Kidney Function, Vitamin D and Vitamin B12.
The PSA test is offered for 40-year-olds to 80-year-olds and the health tests are 25 plus.
The cost of each test is £26 and will take place 6.30pm to 8.45pm at the Okehampton Rugby Football Club (EX20 1JB).
The tests are being run by The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust which aims to support prostate cancer awareness and early diagnosis through PSA testing.
Register and book a time slot at www.mypsatests.org or ring 01926 419959