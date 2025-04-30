Children across West Devon will be able to take a deep sea adventure at their local library this summer in attempt to keep children reading over the break.
Based on Libraries Unlimited's popular reading challenge for five to twelve-year-olds ‘The Secret Book Quest’, The Summer Book Quest sees beloved characters Pip, Zena and Libro head off on a new adventure. The theme for the first year is The Deep Sea Adventure, based on the Underwater Zone in The Secret Book Quest.
To complete the quest, children are challenged to do three things: visit the library, read what they love and complete one or more of The Summer Book Quest activities. Each completed task gives them a sticker and once they have them all they get a finisher sticker, keyring and certificate.
Sophie Crofts, reading development manager, Libraries Unlimited said: “It’s an exciting moment for us to be launching our own summer reading challenge and a natural progression for our year-round reading challenges. It is more vital than ever to encourage children to enjoy reading as one in four children hasn't reached the expected level of reading by the age of 11. It has been proven that reading for pleasure is more important for children's cognitive development than their parents' level of education and is a more powerful factor in life achievement than socio-economic background.
“Reading for pleasure develops vital literacy skills, empathy, increased confidence and wellbeing too. As Devon is a coastal county, the underwater theme allows connection with our communities, and we can promote the importance of looking after our oceans and planet. More than anything, we are trying to make it fun and inclusive. Who doesn’t love a ninja starfish?”
The Summer Book Quest will be launched on July 12 and is available until September 6. It’s completely free to join the library and take on the quest.