A group of dental workers from a clinic in Tavistock have pledged their support for the planned Junior Parkrun in Tavistock.
The 2km Junior Parkrun is part of a longer adult and junior worldwide Parkrun network and due to be the first in the area when it launches later this year in The Meadows park.
Parkruns are not races and are designed to be friendly non-competitive events which encourage everyone to be active and have fun. Despite the name, they can be walked, rather than run.
The nearest Junior Parkrun to Tavistock is in Plymouth on Sundays and the nearest adult Parkrun (5km) is at the Tamar Trails on Sundays a few miles from the town over the border into Cornwall. Tavistock’s junior Parkrun organisers, including Meadowlands Leisure Centre, say they are confident there is demand for a version in the town.
Kay Bullen, practice manager at Abbey Mead Dental Clinic, said: “We are very excited about being able to help sponsor the Junior Parkrun. We are passionate about the positive effects that running has on both the body and also the mind.
“To have a Junior Parkrun would be a real positive for the young people in Tavistock. We are very happy to help this happen and our staff will be volunteering their time to help on a Saturday, when the times come and it is all set up.”
Junior parkruns are open to children aged four to 14 on Sundays at 9am. The Tavistock run will need volunteers to help scan run finishers’ registration barcodes which then record their time on an app. Volunteers, who can be parents of runners, can also lay out and clear the route markers.
A Tavistock Junior Parkrun launch date will be decided later. Anyone who can help support Tavistock Junior Parkrun is asked to contact the organisers via this email: [email protected]