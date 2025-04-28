A new measured and timed run for children through Tavistock’s Meadows park is planned for later this year.
Volunteers are needed to support the junior Parkrun, part of the international network of Parkruns, both adult and junior, attracting tens of thousands of runners, joggers and walkers every weekend.
Parents Hannah Worth and Lauren Parker take their children to junior Parkrun in Devonport, Plymouth, but would prefer not to have to travel, so they are planning on beginning a junior event in Tavistock.
Junior Parkruns are two km long and are open to children aged four to 14. They are on Sundays at 9am. The run needs volunteers to help scan run finishers’ registration barcodes which then record their time on an app. Volunteers, who can be parents of runners, can also take on other roles, such as laying out and clearing route markers.
The route is due to be a lap of the park, starting from an old Abbey walls arch on the riverside and running through the park.
Hannah said: “There’s a big running community in Tavistock and an adult Parkrun nearby at Tamar Trails, so there will be demand for a junior version here in Tavistock. It will save parents having to go all the way to Plymouth. We also have a lovely flat park to run in, perfect for youngsters. It’s not a race, the whole emphasis is to have fun and enjoy being active outdoors and meet others and be sociable.”
Simon Greensmith, of Meadowlands, which is supporting the run, said: “We are very keen to encourage youngsters to be active in any way they can. Junior Parkrun is ideal because it’s relatively short and quick and manageable for younger children.”
A launch date will be decided later. Anyone who can help support Tavistock junior Parkrun is asked to contact the organisers via this email: [email protected]