ANYONE in love with steam engines will not want to miss The Robey Trust’s annual steam and vintage fair which heralds the start of summer in Tavistock.
The Robey Trust is gearing up to host the Tavistock Steam & Vintage Fair on Sunday, June 1. It is being held in the Bedford car park beside The Wharf off Canal Road from 10am until 5pm.
The event will showcase a fascinating collection of steam engines, vintage vehicles and tractors along with stalls, food, live music and a fun dog show, which starts at 12 noon.
In keeping with the steam theme of the event, the dog show classes will include a Steam Punk fancy dress competition for the dogs with other classes including best young handler, prettiest bitch and best rescue dog. The dog show is being sponsored by the Doggy Deli, which has a branch in Tavistock.
As well as the vehicles and engines on display, the fair will offer trailer rides around Tavistock pulled by full-sized steam engines, giving passengers an unusual high up view of the town while being pulled along by an engine moving at just-above-walking pace.
There will also be children’s entertainment, trade stands, a licensed bar, live music and local food and refreshments.
Entry to the fair is £3.50 per person with no concessions, which includes a ride around the town in a trailer pulled by one of the steam engines.
All proceeds will go towards The Works, the Robey Trust’s base off Pixon Lane where its volunteers restore and maintain a collection of steam engines.
The Robey Trust is a registered charity dedicated to preserving industrial heritage, particularly the legacy of manufacturer Robey & Co Ltd, and promoting education in engineering through its workshop and events.