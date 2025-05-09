A Tavistock charity is welcoming last-minute guests to a fortieth anniversary gala meal and auction.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) is holding the event on Saturday, June 7 at the Bedford Hotel, Tavistock, with an auction hosted by radio presenter David ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald.
Anyone is welcome to attend. Guests already confirmed include Vice Lord Lieutenant of Devon, Rear Admiral Chris Snow, Tavistock mayor Paul Ward, deputy mayor Steve Hipsey, Torridge and Tavistock MP Sir Geoffrey Cox and Tavistock Lions president Alan Wroath.
Auction lots including personally donated items, exciting local and national premium experiences such as meals and other packages at award-winning hotels and restaurants, VIP cabaret shows, supercar driving, a five-course meal with champagne on the Belmond British Pullman Luxury Train for two and a mystery exclusive group experience.
A special lot is a painting of Mylor Creek in Cornwall by artist Barrie Brierley donated by Valerie Evans in memory of her late husband Michael. They were both supported by the TASS Parkinson’s Support Group during Michael’s illness.
TASS manager Deb Morris said: “This an ideal opportunity for avid TASS supporters to come together to celebrate and a fantastic fundraising opportunity to raise much-needed funds to enable them to offer assistance to a vast amount of people in our community.”
The event can be booked at the Anchorage Centre, by phone, or email [email protected] the end of May.
TASS was established in 1985 by founding members Rhoda Cansick, Peta Humphries, Gill Gorbut and Vera Jones to provide vital amenities and activities for older people and those with disabilities in the Tavistock area.
TASS has recently received funding from Tavistock Town Council for a new project involving younger and older people coming together to share reminiscences bringing together all ages to create an intergenerational community.
TASS services include a door-to-door community car service to medical appointments, mobility aids, outreach and befriending, drop-in centres and a veterans hub.