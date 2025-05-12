FORMER pupils and staff of three Tavistock schools are gathering for their annual reunion in the town on Saturday evening (May 17).
Tavistock School Reunion Association is inviting former pupils and teachers of Tavistock Comprehensive School (now Tavistock College), Dolvin Road School and Tavistock Grammar School to the event at Gallery 26 in the Bedford Hotel, Tavistock, from 7pm on May 17. Entry is £3.
Elizabeth Cole, one of the organisers, said: "We would love to see some new faces. Tavistock School Reunion Association also has a Facebook page.
“Anyone who would like to join the association can do so, with membership costing £7 for a single person and £10 per couple. Come along and reminisce, meet old friends and make some new ones."