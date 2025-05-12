A lovingly tended private garden in Whitchurch is open for charity as part of this summer’s National Garden Scheme (NGS).
The small by carefully planted garden, created by Jan Gasper, chair of Tavistock Ladies Garden Club, is open from 1.30pm to 4pm, Sunday, May 18, and Sunday, May 25, at The Chantry, Marshall Close, Whitchurch.
The entrance fee (£5) will go to the NGS who raise several million pounds for cancer charities such as Macmillan and Marie Curie.
Proceeds of tea, cakes, plant raffle sales will be donated to TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services) of which Jan is chair of trustees.