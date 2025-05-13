A cocker spaniel has been rescued from a 100ft ledge in a quarry in Lifton by local fire crews from Tavistock and Okehampton.
A fire appliance from Okehampton was first on the scene, after an alert about the stranded pooch just after 10:30am on May 12.
Due to how high the cocker spaniel was up on the quarry ledge, the arrival crews requested help from Tavistock Fire Station with additional safety at height equipment.
It took two hours to rescue the cocker spaniel from the 100ft drop. Reinforcements of the tactical rescue team from Barnstaple were requested but stood down en route after dog was successfully brought to safety.