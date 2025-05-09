Maureen said: “I laid some poppies to the 29ers (the US Army’s 29th Infantry based in the area before D-Day) who have a plaque on one side of the memorial. I remember the war vividly. Even though I was only three, I can remember seeing the blitz in Plymouth happening from my bedroom on the top floor of our house in West Street. It was really bad. My uncle Albert Newcombe was an air raid warden (in the ARP) Plymouth and it really traumatised him. He went in the ARP a healthy man and came out looking like a skeleton.