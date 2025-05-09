Drivers across West Devon have been warned of fake QR codes on pay and display machines.
The fraudulent QR code takes you to a scam website.
A spokesperson for West Devon Borough Council said: ”We have recently discovered fake QR codes stuck on our pay and display machines in one of our neighbouring car parks.
“There have been a few instances where residents have fallen victim to fraudulent PayByPhone accounts.”
West Devon Borough Council owned car parks do not operate any QR codes in their car parks.
Council officers will make daily checks of the PayByPhone machines to look out for fake stickers.
You can download the PayByPhone app via the app store or on Google Play or pay by cash.