The Callington and Kelly Bray food action project, which has been a lifeline for families, is on the lookout for volunteers.
The project run by Callington Town Council provides reasonably priced food boxes to the community every fourth Thursday of the month in the town, but needs more help to keep going.
Town clerk for Callington Town Council, Jo Taylor said: “The Devon and Cornwall Food Action project has been a lifeline for some members of our community, providing essential food support to local families in need.
“We are struggling for volunteers to help out so if there are any groups and organisations out there who could provide some volunteers that would be great. They can get in touch with us at [email protected]"
Anyone in the community can order a surplus food box for £25. The boxes prepared by Devon and Cornwall Food Action include a wide variety of goods including fresh, frozen, tinned and ambient products.
Jo continues: “It’s important to remember that DCFA is not a foodbank; it is open to everyone within our community, not only those who are in need.
“Everyone who purchases a box for £25 is doing their bit to eliminate food waste and playing a part in protecting our precious environment.”
Devon and Cornwall Food Action is a registered charity and uses donations to reinvest in the infrastructure to keep the service going, which now extends across the whole of Cornwall.
Monday, September 23 is the last date for pre-ordering boxes this month.