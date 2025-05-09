THE village of Forder, near Saltash proudly came together over the May Bank Holiday weekend to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a vibrant community party, rich in wartime nostalgia and intergenerational spirit.
The party, organised by local residents and community champions – including Carole and Colin Brown, Nigel Crabb and Viv Barfield – brought together more than 80 villagers and guests.
Attendees ranged from just 14 months old to an impressive 91 years young – testament to the unifying power of remembrance.
At the heart of the celebration was a striking tribute: 80 hand-crafted poppies spelling out “VE” in front of the village’s “Tommy” silhouette, made by Keith Rawlings using recycled 45 rpm vinyl records. This creative and sustainable homage symbolised each year since 1945 and served as a focal point for reflection and photography.
The village was decked out in patriotic style, with 14 Union Jack-covered tables brimming with food “at least ten times more than on the actual VE Day,” one villager joked.
Many guests entered into the spirit of the occasion by donning 1940s-style attire. Flat caps, braces, headscarves and vintage frocks were seen in abundance, while Colin Brown turned heads in his authentic ARP Warden uniform.
Musical entertainment was provided by a charming 1940s wind-up gramophone, playing timeless tracks from Glenn Miller, Vera Lynn, George Formby and Bing Crosby. Favourites such as “White Cliffs of Dover” and “We’ll Meet Again” stirred memories and prompted singalongs.
A poignant moment came midway through the festivities, as villagers paused to remember those whose sacrifices secured the freedoms we enjoy today. This act of remembrance brought solemnity and gratitude to an otherwise joyful event.
A spokesperson reflected: “The feel-good atmosphere was just wonderful. People of all ages chatting together, sharing stories, and smiling in the sunshine. It was truly heart-warming – the kind of event that reminds us what community means.”