THE very first Okehampton Pride has been hailed as a resounding rainbow-coloured success.

Holding the giant rainbow flag at Okehampton Pride. AQ 6510
It included badge making for all at Okehampton Library in the morning before people met at the Plume of Feathers followed by a family friendly get-together at the St James’ Chapel benches.

There was then a walk to Simmons Park, ending at the cricket pitch.

St John Ambulance staff who provided first aid cover for Okehampton Pride. AQ 6551
Colour cricket participants, left and third left, with Okehampton Pride organisers Daniel Burgess, second left and Jessica Greaves, right. AQ 6559
Exeter Pride took along its giant progress rainbow flag and everyone enjoyed getting together to hold the flag while drone footage and photos were taken.

There were a range of stalls and activities throughout the afternoon including a fun Colour Me Cricket match.

A drone image by Rob Greaves of people holding the giant rainbow flag at Okehampton Pride.
Rainbow cakes made by a work experience student was for sale at the OCRA Pavilion cafe on Okehampton Pride day. AQ 6564
Then followed a barbecue at the Royal British Legion followed by a kids’ and family afternoon at the King’s Arms.

A Glow Pride Party concluded the event at the Plume of Feathers.

The Exeter Pride stall sold much-needed fans which kept people cool at Okehampton Pride. AQ 6524
Holding the giant rainbow flag at Okehampton Pride. AQ 6519
The event was organised by Daniel Burgess, manager of the Plume of Feathers pub in Okehampton, to celebrate those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community in the Okehampton area.

Daniel, 34, is originally from Stockport in Manchester but moved to Okehampton three years ago.

He was assisted by a small committee of about 16 local people who acted as volunteers and helped in a variety of ways.

The front of the group of walkers in Simmons Park on Okehampton Pride day. AQ 6493
Pride flags on display at Dogberry and Finch Books for Okehampton Pride. AQ 6462
The day was family friendly throughout and was supported by Okehampton’s business community.

Many sponsored the event, donated raffle prizes or showed support by displaying flags and bunting in shop or business windows.

A number of those attending commented on how much they had enjoyed the event, one giving it “a 10 out of 10”.

A rainbow flag on display at Room 13 for Okehampton Pride. AQ 6464
The Oxfam Shop window decorated for Okehampton Pride. AQ 6469
Some expressed their disappointment that Okehampton Town Council decided against flying the Pride flag on its building, citing concerns over setting a precedent for multiple flag requests.

That disappointment did not deter everyone from having an enjoyable day.