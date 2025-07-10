An inquest has opened after the body of a retired lay minister was found at the bottom of a ravine in Drewsteignton.
Christopher David Stock was found by a member of the public with multiple lacerations and injuries on his body by a footpath near the road from Trennaway Cross to the rectory just after 2pm on June 23.
The 72-year-old lived in West Chinnock near Crewkerne in Somerset, where he was a lay minister at West Chinnock Church and the Ham Hill Benefice.
A E Stoodley & Son, a funeral service posted a tribute to Chris on Facebook. It read: “We are really saddened to announce the death of Chris Stock.
A funeral for Chris will be taking place in Somerset on July 17.
The hearing has been adjourned until a later date.
