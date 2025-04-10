The co-founder of the Sticklepath and Okehampton Conservation Group has been awarded a Mayoral Award.
Mike Watson has been involved with the group since it was founded in September 1991 and now in his 84th year, he will be stepping down as chair in August.
He was presented with the Long Service Okehampton Borough Council Mayoral Award by mayor of West Devon Debo Sellis on March 22.
Mike said: “This award was only possible due to the dedicated bunch of enthusiastic volunteers I’ve had the privilege and pleasure to call friends over many years.
“I was overwhelmed by everybody’s kind reaction to the award. I was surprised and pleased to be nominated. To me, the award was a reflection of the Sticklepath and Okehampton Conservation group does.
“The members are terrific, we started with a strong association with disadvantaged groups to help adults in the community out more and I hope that continues into the future.”
Mike’s work with the group has brought local people together to ensure the local habitats and green spaces remain healthy and vibrant for wildlife and local people alike.
He was a dentist in Buckinghamshire before he moved to Sticklepath 35 years ago where he ran a bed and breakfast with his wife for 15 years before he retired.
Mike and his wife have two sons, one in Yorkshire and one in France.
The group work to help endangered species, repair essential footpaths, keep bracken under control and many other vital jobs to help the community.
“The conservation group is always open to new members, they meet every Friday in Sticklepath to go out on various tasks. Not only have we literally built bridges along the River Taw but also bridges within the group.”