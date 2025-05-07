Rory said: “My brother Luke, and sister-in-law, Hayley, have spent numerous weeks staying with Kobe in Exeter and Bristol hospitals for various procedures and medical management when he’s been very poorly. This has been really hard as they have had to be apart from their eldest son, Ellis, whilst in hospital. Not only have they had to become experts in his condition, being able to advocate for Kobe, they have pretty much had to become nurses in order to care for Kobe and administer his medication.