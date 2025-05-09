Legendary explorer and environmentalist Robin Hanbury-Tenison OBE was joined by a flotilla of boats as he finished day one of his 22-mile row of the river Tamar.

The 89-year-old explorer chose to row up the river to mark not only the 80th anniversary of VE Day but also his 89th birthday in a bid to raise £200,000 to fund his ambitious long-term vision of rainforest restoration across the UK.

The two-day row, which at 22 miles represents the width of the English Channel, was started on Wednesday with Robin arriving at Cotehele on the afternoon of his first day to a welcoming party from the Cotehele Quay Gig Club.

Members of Cotehele Quay Gig Club were more than happy to join the flotilla to welcome the explorer who is raising funds for the Thousand Year Trust with his 22-mile row of the river Tamar. Picture: Kim Lakey/Cotehele Quay Gig Club. ( )

Recreational and junior rowers from the gig club joined Robin in his endeavour, accompanying him on his final strokes of day one before he alighted on the pontoon in Calstock.

A spokesperson for Cotehele Quay Gig Club said: “When it was suggested to Cotehele Quay Gig Club that we could join a flotilla to support this extraordinary man with his challenge for his 89th birthday, we jumped at the chance.

“The recreational and junior rowers were more than happy to join and see him achieve the first part of this charity challenge.”

Setting off on Wednesday, May 7 in ideal conditions, Robin was joined by his son Merlin as they navigated the river together.

The conditions were ideal for the first day of the two-day rowing challenge, with the explorer celebrating his 89th birthday. Picture: Denise Taylor. ( )

While the younger Hanbury-Tenison admitted to being “knackered” by the effort, Robin powered through and completed the day’s paddle stronger and faster than expected, finishing in high spirits and full of energy.

Robin is taking on the feat to raise funds for the Thousand Year Trust, a charity he passionately supports.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “It’s not just a test of endurance; it’s a powerful symbol of his unwavering commitment to the future of our temperate rainforest landscapes and the planet we all share.”

The team from Cotehele Quay Gig Club jumped at the chance to row out and join the flotilla as it was finishing the first stage of a two-day row covering 22 miles along the river Tamar. Picture: Kim Lakey/Cotehele Quay Gig Club. ( )

The Cornish Trust aims to restore and expand Britain’s ancient temperate rainforest, a rare and vital ecosystem now reduced to scattered remnants across the British Isles, it says.

It works to restore and protect Cornwall’s rare temperate rainforest habitats, while engaging local communities and is on a mission to triple rainforest cover across Cornwall and beyond.

Thanks to Robin’s efforts and the generosity of supporters, the charity is now less than £5,000 away from reaching its crowdfunder target of £50,000, at £45,472.

Explorer Robin Hanbury Tenison came ashore in Calstock in "high spirits and full of energy" after a first day rowing on the river to complete a challenge raising funds for the Cornish Thousand Year Trust. Picture: Denise Taylor. ( )

“Robin continues to inspire everyone around him with his relentless drive, humour and deep commitment to the land and people of Cornwall,” said Bianca, fundraising manager for the Thousand Year Trust. “His birthday challenge has given us a huge lift, and we’re urging anyone who can to chip in and help us cross the finish line.”