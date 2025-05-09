Calstock welcomed Spring in its very own unique way this May Day.
The Calstock May Day Revels celebrate the coming of spring with the ancient legend of the origins of the local Tamar and Tavy rivers.
The Giant Tavy led a procession through the village accompanied by a record number of around 50 musicians playing the May Day Revel.
Local children enacted a play about the legend of Tavy and Tamara by the village hall, while the Mummers play was topical and highly amusing, reported organiser Rosie Fierek.
She said: “The mummers are actors dressed in disguise. This year they had St Piran rather than St George. The story is traditional, but Calstock adds its own topical elements.”