Farmer Justine Colton, of Tor Royal Farm, Princetown, is trialling Nofence with some funding from SW Lakes Trust. She said: “These collars and boxes have generated a lot of interest and imaginative ideas about hat they are. It’s new to us, but already it’s a great asset to help us look after our cows by monitoring them in case they get into trouble. We can easily move and limit grazing to support conservation by keeping them off wetlands, newly-planted trees and eroded parts. We can also let dog walkers and others know where its free of cows.”