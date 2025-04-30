CORNISH wildlife artist Natalie Toms is debuting in an exhibition at Cotehele.
At a time when the National Trust site is abundant with apple and cherry blossom, the exhibition, ‘Bleujenn’ (Cornish for ‘blossom’) explores how essential blossoming trees are to wildlife.
Natalie, who works from a rural studio in South East Cornwall, has always been influenced by the Cornish countryside in which she grew up. Her meticulous art style and eco-friendly business practices have brought her a loyal following over her ten-year career.
The exhibition features detailed paintings of native birds, accompanied by delicately rendered branches of the blossoming trees that support them.
She said “I’m thrilled to have my exhibition debut at Cotehele, a place where I love to walk and take inspiration from the changing seasons. It’s exciting to finally have my work on display.”
Hours of exacting work have gone into each piece. Toms works by sketching a detailed composition, then painting painstakingly with watercolour paints in a technique she invented herself.
“I use my paintings as a gateway to important conversations about the environment,” she continued. “That’s why I love to paint birds and insects. Bees and wasps are treated like pests, but they’re essential to our ecosystems, and we should celebrate them!”
Her work will be hung in the Victorian Drawing Room at Cotehele, a section of the historic house that was remodelled in the nineteenth century.
“Natalie’s style is breathtaking,” said Allison Cowen, manager of Cotehele’s Bullpen Gallery. “Her style is so uplifting and springlike, it feels as though the birds could fly off the paper. It’s an honour to host her debut in this beautiful space.”
The exhibition is being staged between May 3 and 11 in the Victorian Drawing Room at Cotehele, 12pm to 4pm.
For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cotehele