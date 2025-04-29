A COUNTRY house and mixed-revivalist castle in Devon will mark its 50th anniversary of being under the ownership of the National Trust with a floral celebration.
In honour of the anniversary, the historic property is hosting a ‘Flower Celebration’ in partnership with the British Academy of Floral Art (BAFA).
From Friday, May 2, visitors will be invited to explore a series of over 18 exquisite floral designs that will enhance the richness of the castle’s grand interiors.
As part of this special anniversary event, volunteers and staff members from National Trust properties across Devon have joined forces with BAFA in a unique floristry training event.
Together, they will create a series of innovative and inspiring floral installations, showcasing a variety of stunning flowers.
‘This event is a true celebration of creativity, heritage, and community’ said representatives from the British Academy of Floral Art.
‘We are honoured to mark such an important milestone for Castle Drogo with this floral tribute, and thrilled to be collaborating with the dedicated staff and volunteers of the National Trust’ they added.
Adding to the beauty of the occasion, the project has been generously supported by renowned Marginpar, who have provided some of the stunning array of flowers, including their speciality clematis and other premium blooms.
This immersive floral experience invites visitors to witness the castle in bloom and join in the celebration of 50 years of care, conservation, and creativity at one of Devon’s most iconic landmarks.